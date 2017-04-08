8 places to go in Nashville

NASVHILLE, TENN.-While Nashville stays true to its country roots, they reveal themselves in a few surprises along the way to discovering the city. Here are eight of them:The ParthenonThe full-scale replica of the Greek original was built in 1897 as a nod to Nashville’s claim to be “Athens of the South” for the Tennessee Centennial Exposition. This Parthenon is part art gallery and 19th-century history lesson, plus a location for Robert Altman’s Nashville and Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief. It’s worth the $6 (U.S.) admission to see local sculptor Alan LeQuire’s magnificent, gilded, 12-metre replica of Athena Parthenos, which dominates a columned chamber. Country Music Hall of Fame and MuseumA heaven for country-music fans: stage costumes, handwritten lyrics, a video tribute to country music on TV (including Nashville-shot Hee Haw), Elvis Presley’s solid gold Cadillac and so much more. Special exhibits devoted to singer Brad Paisley and the band Alabama are on until mid-2017. Rock gets its due with Dylan, Cash and the Nashville Cats, chronicling Bob Dylan’s 1966 arrival in Nashville and his work with Johnny Cash, along with Canucks Neil Young and Robbie Robertson. Article Continued BelowStep up to the chocolate barFrom duck-fat caramels to cinnamon-chili chocolate bars, Olive & Sinclair is a bean-to-bar chocolate maker in a former East Nashville grocery store. Roasting and grinding is done on site, with pure cane brown sugar used to sweeten treats. Actress Gwyneth Paltrow is a fan. A trip to Toronto’s SOMA Chocolatemaker inspired Nashville native Scott Witherow to start up Olive & Sinclair. Take a $5 factory tour on Saturday, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. Bookings are required online. Now hear this