89-year-old Holocaust survivor skydives for the first time

After 89-year-old Elly Gotz and his parachute drifted into a field in Cookstown, Ont., his smile was so big — as he's been told before — that he could have fit a banana in it sideways.Gotz, a Holocaust survivor, has always been envious of birds. On Sunday afternoon, he had a chance to fly like one as he tandem-jumped out of plane from almost 4,000 metres in the sky."I'm very happy I did it," he said, speaking just after he'd made it back to the ground, safely. "I loved it, I just loved it."Though he was dressed and ready to go mid-morning, Gotz wasn't able to jump until early afternoon because of repeated bouts of rainy weather."I like adventure," he said while he was preparing for his jump earlier in the day. "It's fun. It's going to be an exciting moment to fly through the air with my hands out, my feet back like they told me, like a bird weightless through the air."Article Continued BelowBorn in Lithuania in 1928, Gotz was taken to the Kovno Ghetto with other Jews when he was a teenager and was eventually sent to work in a camp in Dachau, Germany. He said he weighed less than 70 pounds when he was released from there at the age of 17.After spending half a year in a hospital, Gotz moved around Europe and Africa. He, his wife and their three kids immigrated to Canada in the 1960s.Gotz holds an electrical engineering degree, got his pilot and gliding licences and worked as businessman. Nowadays, he spends his time speaking to students — as he believes it his duty to share his story for all who did not survive the Holocaust.