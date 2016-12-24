A celebration of firsts at Christmas

Firsts are so important — first steps, first job, first time on a plane. This time of year is no exception. We are marking the holidays with a series of stories about first Christmases — first tree, first turkey, first home, first Christmas as a transgender man. This first story by Jonathan Forani marks the first Christmas for twin preemies Naya and Milayna Soares who having spent most of their short lives apart will be together to celebrate with their parents at Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children.Twin preemies together at lastStephanie and Frank Soares with twin little girls Naya and Milayna. The sisters have been living apart since they were born, but this Christmas, they'll be together. (Richard Lautens/ Toronto Star) For two sisters who have spent most of their nine months apart, Naya and Milayna Soares have a strong twin connection.Article Continued BelowTogether for seven months in the womb, they have only seen each other fleetingly in the flesh since their premature birth in March. Often it’s over video chat, Milayna at home in North York and Naya, who was born with a serious heart defect, at SickKids. The way the girls watch each other — a knowing glance, smile and some waving arms — says it all.“They love it. As much as they don’t spend every waking moment with each other, they know they’re twins,” said mom Stephanie Soares who takes turns with husband Frank staying overnight downtown with Naya and at home with Milayna, who was born healthy.This Christmas, the sisters will be together.Naya has been in hospital since birth. The first four months were spent in the intensive care unit before she was moved to a regular patient room to grow and wait for open-heart surgery in November. In that month alone, Naya had a double bypass surgery, went into cardiac arrest, had a second surgery and suffered a stroke and seizure.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx