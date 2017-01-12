A divorce is a great time to rethink who you are

When Jill Sockwell’s marriage came apart, her plan was to binge read her way through the self-help section at the bookstore. What the mom of two from Maplewood, N.J., found, however, is that those shelves offered mostly dry, clinical books on “surviving” divorce, usually penned by therapists and other experts.“On the flip side there were the memoirs like Eat, Pray, Love. I found those very entertaining,” says Sockwell, “but I didn’t have the time or the budget to go find myself in Bali. I had to find myself on my couch while my kids were asleep in bunk beds.”She did, however, have time to find a new friend in Suzanne Riss, who was also recently separated. Together they founded a network of single moms called the Maplewood Divorce Club and co-authored a new book called The Optimist’s Guide to Divorce: How to Get Through Your Breakup and Create a New Life You Love.I caught up with Sockwell recently to chat about why divorce is actually an incredible opportunity to introduce positive changes in your life.Article Continued BelowIt’s so easy — especially given the way divorce is portrayed in the media — to believe that you’ve gotten off the happiness track when your marriage falls apart. You’ve said you wanted to challenge the notion that divorce is one of the worst things that will ever happen to you. How so?I remember reading this quote: “The world is round and the place which may seem like the end may also be only the beginning,” by (former U.S. treasurer) Ivy Baker Priest. I was like, “That’s it! This will be challenging, undoubtedly. It’ll be hard for me, it’ll be hard for my ex — it’s going to be hard for the kids. But I’m going to find purpose from this pain and create something that I can be really proud of.”So how do people start down that path when at the beginning they’re just so devastated?

