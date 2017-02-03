A guide to the chucks at the Calgary Stampede

CALGARY, ALTA.-As the chuckwagons come hurtling around the track — thoroughbred’s hooves thundering and drivers’ faces grimacing — the announcer’s commentary picks up speed, too. When the winning team crosses the finish line, 25,000 people cheer. It’s a diverse crowd: Downtown project managers in shiny cowboy boots, ranch hands in muddy ones, tourists wearing brand new gingham and rodeo stars sporting champion belt buckles. Guy Weadick would be thrilled. He’s the promoter from the U.S. who started the Calgary Stampede back in 1912 and came up with the notion of chuckwagon races 11 years later. There are different stories about where he got the idea. Maybe he saw farm wagons race at a rodeo near Calgary. Perhaps he had been among the ranch hands that raced to the saloon after round up. Or it could have had something to do with the land rushes in Oklahoma. Regardless of where Weadick got his inspiration, there’s no question the sport he invented took off. The very first race didn’t have rules, the cowboys made them up as they went along. There were plenty of rules by 1949, when a professional circuit was sanctioned. Article Continued BelowToday, the most famous (and controversial) chuckwagon race in the world is at the Calgary Stampede, where 36 drivers race 216 horses over 10 days for more than $1.5 million in prize money. The formal name is the GMC Rangeland Derby but no one calls it that — it’s just “the chucks.” There are four horses in each team and four teams in each heat. The evening races start with the blast of a horn and outriders throwing a barrel in the back of each wagon (to signify breaking camp). As the outriders jump on their horses, the drivers manoeuvre a figure eight around barrels before taking off full speed around the track, out of sight from the stands.