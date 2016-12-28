A letter to 2017, pleading for kindness: Timson

Dear 2017,You’re just around the corner, waiting for the champagne to be popped. Can you do us all a favour? Can you please be kinder to us than your immediate predecessor was?Do you want to go down in history like your older brother (yes, I’m calling 2016 male) as a year that made the world more dangerous for ethnic minorities, for women, a world more ignorant, more hateful? A kind of Molotov — or as one Donald Trump surrogate’s inane cable TV slip had it, “Mazel tov” cocktail to our perhaps deluded belief that we were making headway with acceptance of “the other?”No, 2017, you want to be cherished as a year that surprised us in a good way. A year that helped us be better people, that gave us hope that our darkest fears would not be realized and that not even Donald Trump could stop progress and progressive movements.One of the more poignant statements I’ve heard lately is: “I can’t wait for 2016 to end. What a horrible year!”Article Continued BelowDo I have to point out the problem with this sentiment?Yes, 2016 was for many an intensely dispiriting year. But most of the political problems that made it excruciating are not only going to be front and centre in 2017, if anything, they will be more pressing: European social democracies on the brink of collapse, the desperation of lives in war torn countries, saving refugees, making immigration fair, combating the rampant isms — racism, sexism and the phobias — xenophobia, homophobia.Then there’s U.S. president-elect Donald Trump, due to take office in mid-January and in a hurricane category five all by himself.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx