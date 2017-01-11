A message to the iPhone, on its 10-year anniversary

Ten years ago I didn’t have a virtual friend I turned to in boring lineups, medical waiting rooms or even at social gatherings when no one was talking to me. I didn’t have a “grudge concierge,” as I like to call Twitter, which from the moment I wake queues up both breaking news stories and outraged reaction to them and lets me weigh in or walk away. I didn’t have a portable encyclopedia reminding me when Kurt Cobain died, or a portable maître d’ shaping my restaurant outings and food choices or an ever-present photo album with which to bore or delight my friends.Ten years ago I was a nicer, easier-going, less-distracted person. I paid attention to what you told me over a quiet lunch without secretly wondering when my next fix was coming.I didn’t have a technological addiction — or a sense of awestruck wonder that I could just check in on a revolution or other earth-shattering event anywhere in the world.Article Continued BelowI didn’t need massages to relieve my tulip neck, a physiological hazard of constantly staring down at one’s phone; or have the concern that all my gross motor movements were disappearing in favour of teensy click-click-clicks, tap-tap-taps. Ten years ago, in other words, I was iPhone-free. Then in January 2007, the late Steve Jobs, standing on a stage in San Francisco, introduced the first iPhone — it didn’t even have apps at the time. In fact back then I assumed “apps” referred to hummus, pita and olives.

