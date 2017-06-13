A prison caf is the highlight of modern-day Cartagena

CARTAGENA, COLOMBIA—There’s more than bread and water on this prison menu. At Cafe Interno, staffed by some of the 140 inmates in the San Diego women’s penitentiary next door, grilled catch of the day with “farm vegetables” grown in the jail’s garden are served with a side of social justice.The sign on the wall outside reads “second chances” in Spanish, with an arrow pointing to an open cell door. We pulled up in a horse-drawn carriage on a typically sultry Cartagena evening following a tour of the picturesque 16th-century walled city. Inside the tiny, jungle-themed restaurant, servers wear T-shirts with the cafe’s key logo and hot pink headwraps. The “social reintegration” project acts as a link between the prisoners and a society that often shuns them.Located down a narrow street, Cafe Interno is an anomaly in this romantic colonial city, busy with tourists wandering cobblestone streets past boutique hotels, designer shops and Instagram-worthy painted cathedrals.The dark, rundown prison predates the area’s gentrification and ironically now occupies land likely worth millions. Opened in December 2016 and aided by top local chefs, every aspect of Cafe Interno, from kitchen to business office, is staffed by inmates. Article Continued BelowThe three-course meal, which includes several choices of appetizers, mains and a fresh-pressed juice, is very good and costs about $37 (Canadian). Wine and beer are also available. The service is efficient and friendly. Do some pre-dinner shopping at the small store at the front, where elaborately beaded evening bags made by prisoners sell for $10 and come with the maker’s name and cell number tucked inside. Server Noreidis Batista, 28, mother of two, was convicted of extortion. She started working here four days a week in December. She now has new skills and, she adds, a sense of empowerment. “We have a second chance,” says Batista, who sends her $70 (U.S.) monthly pay home to her parents for her kids. Newly confident, she plans to study criminology when she is released.