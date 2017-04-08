Action needed now to avert GTA homes crisis

The February new-housing results, provided to BILD by Altus Group — our official source of new home market data — were just released and they are, at the same time, both encouraging and discouraging.How can that be?Well, while the data shows a robust condominium market with record sales figures, particularly in the 905 region, the results also show unprecedented scarcity of new housing inventory, especially for lowrise homes. It also shows that while government is setting the laws for the housing industry to follow, the laws of unintended consequences are occurring in our market.Let me explain.Provincial land-use policies, such as the well-intended Growth Plan meant to limit sprawl and encourage urban intensification, are helping create our current housing crisis situation. We are seeing frustration, angst and fear among consumers, inflated pricing and undiminished demand for ground-related homes. These are the very conditions the policies were intended to change.Article Continued BelowAt the end of March, Altus’s data showed there were only 324 new detached homes available for purchase across the entire GTA. Just 324. To put this in historical context, at this time a decade ago there were more than 10,000 homes waiting for buyers.For those who took a high school economics class, they may remember the unit on supply and demand. Today’s housing market is a textbook example.New housing scarcity is at an all-time high, which has, as your teacher explained, led to higher home prices. Record high prices. A new, single detached home in the GTA averaged $1,469,449 last month, while if you factor in additional lowrise product such as townhomes and semi-detached homes, the average price was $1,081,013.