Advil, Tylenol and other over-the-counter painkillers come with risks

Whether you have a throbbing headache or aching joints, a pulled muscle or menstrual cramps, it’s easy to reach for a pill to blunt the pain.Tylenol, Advil and other over-the-counter pain medications are almost always close at hand. Most of us have a bottle tucked in a medicine cabinet or purse and it’s just a quick trip to the local pharmacy or corner store to restock.But though these medications can be as simple to buy as a carton of milk, the pills are not without risks. A recent study by Danish researchers suggests ibuprofen, the active ingredient in Advil, can increase the risk of cardiac arrest in some people.In an accompanying press release, the study’s authors call for restrictions on the drug, including limiting the sale of ibuprofen to pharmacies so that people can consult with a pharmacist about its safety. Article Continued BelowTylenol, too, continues to make headlines that link the common painkiller, when taken at higher-than-recommended doses, to increased risk of liver damage. In 2016, Health Canada issued new labelling rules for acetaminophen, the ingredient in Tylenol, in part to stress the importance of taking the lowest possible dose to prevent harm.Rather than frighten people away from using over-the-counter painkillers, reports of harms associated with the drugs should be reminders that all drugs — no matter how commonly used and easy to buy — should be used with some caution, says Michelle Arnot, an associate professor of pharmacology and toxicology at the University of Toronto.“Everybody should have a pause before taking these drugs,” she says.