Alberta Badlands ranch offers unique cowboy experience

BINDLOSS, ALTA.-Carol Hern asks me to close my eyes and hold out my arm, and then resist while she tries to push my arm down. Each time she pushes, I resist. Then she asks me to step forward over the rocky terrain. She pushes, and my arm falls limply to my side. I’m resisting with all my strength, and sneak a peek to see she’s holding my arm down with only two fingers.“It happens every time,” she says, and laughs. When I look down, I see I’m now standing just outside the markings of an ancient medicine wheel, made of stones forming a circle and extending into rays. Hern is using kinesiology to demonstrate the “energy” felt within the circle, which appears to dissipate immediately upon exiting the circle.Here, on 13,760 hectares of ranch land in the Alberta Badlands, are two medicine wheels and a vision quest site, estimated to be 5,000 years old. These are the only twin medicine wheels discovered in North America, making this a particularly significant spiritual site for the Blackfoot who once roamed these plains.It’s easy to see why this land is considered sacred (after all, the arms don’t lie): The medicine wheels overlook the U-shaped river valley below, where two rivers meet at the curve of the U. The land, covered in sagebrush and prairie grass, stretches as far as the eye can see, disappearing into the horizon. Even today, there are no signs of modern-day life to spoil the view.A visit to these sites is just one of the activities on tap for visitors to Bar Diamond Guest Ranch, run by Hern and her husband Jim. There are plenty of dude ranches in North America for city slickers seeking to swap their suits for cowboy hats, but this ranch offers something a little bit different: the Badlands.Article Continued BelowAlberta’s Badlands are perhaps best known for their eerie moonscapes and dinosaur bones in Drumheller Valley, but they extend all the way along the Red Deer River Valley to the Saskatchewan border. French-Canadian explorers named the region “Badlands,” or “les mauvaises terres” in 1743 to describe this arid land of canyons, coulees and gullies.The land, though, isn’t exactly “bad.” It’s full of dinosaur fossils and medicine wheels. But it is isolated, offering a true escape from city life.“When you go to a campground, it’s just like a city — you’re out in nature, but there’s still people around you,” says Carol. “If you come here, you’re with nobody else.” The next-door neighbours are literally miles away. As they like to say at the ranch, the nearest neon is a five-day ride on a good horse.