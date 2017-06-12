Alex Wood Quits Everything podcast makes a virtue of vice

As anyone who has ever made a New Year’s resolution can attest, quitting ain’t easy. But, if Alex Wood can quit everything, maybe you can quit one thing.Alex Wood Quits Everything is a podcast hosted by Toronto-based standup comedian and recovering alcoholic and drug addict Alex Wood, which follows his attempts to quit one remaining vice every month. In each episode, which he releases a couple times a month, he offers reflections on the experience and interviews with other recovering addicts from the comedy industry, such as satellite radio host Allison Dore, and standup comedian Shawn Hogan. Wood, 30, started recording the podcast in April, following his journey through an addiction to cocaine and MDMA, alcoholism, alcohol-linked pancreatitis, ulcers, a failed attempt at writing a book and the death of a family member. He quit drinking in December 2015 and gave up hard drugs last November. Over the next year he is committed to quitting weed, coffee, chewing his nails, red meat, dairy, cigarettes, porn, social media, credit cards, gossip, his smartphone and sugar. The podcast, which he records in his apartment with a mic and a laptop, averages about 400 downloads per episode. He has so far successfully quit weed and coffee. Wood sat down with the Star at Bloor Court Café to talk about the intimacy of podcasting, his toughest vice to quit and why he’s still funny sober.Article Continued BelowWhy a podcast?I started out writing a book, but podcasting is easier. It’s immediate, there’s no barrier between the product and consumer. Other mediums get so homogenized by feedback and executive notes, but podcasting is direct. And I’m able to do interviews, which I think is the best part. It’s more like having a conversation with friends, more intimate. The best interviews happen when you forget there’s a mic in front of you and you just talk. That’s when it’s really good. I think that’s why people like podcasts, because they can feel that happening too.How did you come up with your list and is there a strategy to what you quit and when?