Are you brave enough to drive Nevadas Extraterrestrial Highway?

EXTRATERRESTRIAL HIGHWAY, NEVADA—Do not, under any circumstances, cross the line that separates a perfectly legal thrill ride into Area 51, with instant arrest by "the camo dudes."That much is clear. But everything else about America's ultra-secret military base, which UFO buffs believe may house the crashed Roswell spacecraft and frozen extraterrestrials, is suspiciously murky.Google Area 51 and you won't find any state-sanctioned directions or hours, so I hit the Extraterrestrial Highway (yes, it's real) with plans to wing it.At the Alien Research Center, which is actually a gift shop, Desiree Plummer hands out sample shots of Alien Tequila with a chaser of alien "honey" (agave nectar) and then eagerly shares the secret route that should only be used in daylight.Head west on the ET Highway through the "windy, curvy mountains," go around the bend and there will be a wide dirt road on the left that goes to the mountains.