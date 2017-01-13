Artist Sheila Hicks, textile queen, has first major show in Canada

Although she’s had a 60-year career and is the reigning queen of her medium, you’ve probably never heard of artist Sheila Hicks. That might be because Ms. Hicks is a woman in her 80s who works in textiles. But drop any fears of little old lady crochet and run, don’t walk, to the (also unfairly overlooked) Textile Museum of Canada to catch Material Voices, the first major show of Hicks’ work in Canada. A blazingly original artist at the top of her powers, Hicks is no little old lady. And this ain’t no crochet.More of a sculptor with a painterly grasp of light and colour who works in bold, brash strokes and uses her medium to express highly personal observations and memories of time and place, Hicks’ mastery over form and fibre has to be seen to be fully appreciated.And late in her career, the textile artist is being seen, and appreciated: The star attraction of the 2014 Whitney Biennial in New York (where I first encountered her) for her 18-foot-tall Pillar of Inquiry/Supple Column, a vivid rainbow of yarn that poured onto the floor from the gallery’s ceiling, Hicks was also a recent standout at the Palais de Tokyo in Paris, London’s Heywood gallery and Miami/Basel. A measure of just how au courant the 82-year-old is now on the international art circuit is that Hicks has been invited to exhibit at the prestigious Venice Biennale. “In the field of textiles, she is a goddess,” says the Textile museum’s director Sarah Quinton, adjusting a stray fibre from the exquisite Convergence (2007), a five-foot-high hand-dyed work of robust strands of linen that looks like an extreme close-up of a giantess’ cornrows. “The fact that she is being collected now by more mainstream, less niche museums like the Museum of Modern Art, is impressive.”We are walking through the galleries’ wonderfully intimate display of more than 60 works spanning five decades of the artist’s career. And yet Material Voices, which was originally curated by the Joslyn Art Museum in Hicks’ hometown of Omaha, Nebraska, is no farewell tour.Article Continued BelowSome of the artist’s greatest hits, such as her signature “ponytail” tying, on display in the elegant Mandan Shrine, and a panel from her magnificent, hand-stitched, sundial-dotted Ford Foundation tapestry (which was first installed in 1967 but recreated in 2014 after the original sustained damage) are classic Hicks.Yet a good deal of the most striking of the pieces — ranging in scale from luminous, journalistic 5×10-inch weavings the artist calls “minimes” to playful, vibrantly-hued room-sized installations — are brand new work. These are even more impressive, given the amount of sheer labour required of the artist in all the hand-dyeing, and hand-weaving, tying and wrapping, to create pieces on this scale.“What’s amazing about Hicks is, that as an artist who is such a gifted colourist and has this affinity for architecture and abstraction, she does it all physically,” says Quinton.

