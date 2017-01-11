As housing costs rise, trailer homes help fill gap

When Mary Ann Ridenour and Bill Ridenour became empty nesters last year, their 3,200-square-foot home suddenly seemed superfluous.As many couples at this stage of life do, the Ridenours decided to downsize. But unlike many others, they left their big house in a golf-course community for a trailer home.“When I tell people what we did they think I’m joking,” said Mary Ann Ridenour.Their move, however, is not as uncommon as you might think. As housing costs — both buying and renting — remain high in many parts of the United States, some people are finding trailer homes to be an affordable option.In fact, roughly 20 million people in the United States live in trailer houses, also referred to as mobile homes, according to Census numbers.Article Continued BelowFor the Ridenours, the impetus for moving into a trailer was cutting costs. Mary Ann Ridenour, a 49-year-old who works full-time as a court reporter, started a side business a year earlier. The couple wanted more cash to support her endeavour, so the $1,800 (U.S.) monthly mortgage payment on their house in Summerville, S.C., needed to go.“We were working our butts off to live in this big house that we didn’t need,” Ridenour said. “We thought, ‘Why are we paying this ridiculous mortgage on this home?’ It was strapping us.”They bought a three-bedroom, two-bath trailer with a half-acre of land about 10 years ago, for $143,000. The trailer, whose previous owners had used it as a summertime crash pad, was about five kilometres from the beach and across the street from native marshlands outside Charleston. The Ridenours moved in last July.

