Ask Joe: Do sellers have to disclose a homes dark past?

What does a seller’s rep have to disclose about the home to me as a buyer?Last week we explored what a seller’s representative is required to disclose to a buyer about a property with respect to latent and patent defects. This week, we’re still talking disclosure, but we’re going to focus on a path that’s less black and white. The topic? Psychological stigmas in real estate.A psychological stigma is a non-physical attribute of a property that may trigger a negative emotional response in the potential buyer. In Ontario, there is no requirement to disclose the existence of stigmas to buyers.There are a number of reasons that a property might be considered stigmatized. Was it the site of a murder or suicide? Did a notorious criminal once reside in the home? A former meth lab or marijuana grow-op that has since been remediated and is safe to live in can also be considered stigmatized. While events that could be considered stigmatizing occurred in or near the property for sale, they do not necessarily have any bearing on the function or appearance of it.Article Continued BelowBut some may shudder at the thought of their future home having a criminal past. Some may even be upset if their home has a reputation for being haunted. While sellers aren’t required to disclose potential psychological stigmas to buyers, you can take measures to try to avoid purchasing a property that you would consider stigmatized. The first step is to have an open and frank conversation with your real estate representative. While they should have a written list of your “wants,” they should also be armed with a list of what you absolutely do not want. Explicitly tell your agentwhat you want to avoid in your future home. And if that includes paranormal entities, say that, too — no matter how silly it might feel. Your representative can then review property listings with informed scrutiny. If they don’t see any mention of issues that reflect what you would consider to be stigmas, then they must go one step further and make a formal inquiry to the listing representative.

