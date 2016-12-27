Australian foraging trip reconnects guests with the earth

ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA–The food world is in a foraging frenzy, with top-notch restaurants jumping in on the latest phenomenon. But down in South Australia, folks aren’t all that fussed.“To be honest, in S.A. it has been a standard practice for some time,” says Paul Henry, a South Australian food and wine ambassador. “It really comes from the frugal habits of early settlement, and has endured as both good husbandry and good ecology.”People have been plucking away at the landscape for generations, for native herbs such as the delightfully named “pig face,” to the plethora of non-native pine mushrooms that pepper South Australia. Much has been learned from the area’s Aboriginal peoples, who had a complex agricultural system for tens of thousands of years. Related story:7 more things to do in or near Adelaide“That doesn’t even scratch the surface of other time-honoured practices, such as baiting and trapping ‘yabbies’ (crayfish) in dams, jigging for squid off all of the beach jetties, and general recreational fishing for Tommy Ruff (a small, sardine-like herring),” says Henry. “All of this is commonplace.”Article Continued BelowHenry comes by such knowledge honestly, as a past creative director of Tasting Australia, an annual Adelaide-based eating and drinking festival with more than 100 interactive events and a wine brand consultant in one of the world’s most prolific wine regions. He’s also honest about what he feels are the biggest draws of South Australia.“Apart from serial droughts, we have a benign and bountiful landscape and coastline — 4,000 kilometres of it, with the coldest, cleanest, deepest and most nutrient-rich waters on earth,” he says. The foraging mindset means a lack of fish farms and genetically-modified crops, while the nation’s agricultural border control measures (among the world’s strictest) help ensure an absence of pests.

