Awards highlight Canadian fashion designers

Celebrated designer Erdem Moralioglu has scored another big win at the Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards.The acclaimed Montreal-born, London-based talent behind the Erdem label was awarded the prize for international Canadian designer of the year at a gala in Toronto on Friday night.The award recognizes a designer who has achieved success abroad and brought attention to Canadian talent on the world stage.It's the second win in the category for the red-carpet favourite, whose creations have been worn by the likes of the Duchess of Cambridge and a long list of Hollywood A-listers. He also won the award in 2015.Chloe and Parris Gordon, the sister duo behind the womenswear and accessory label Beaufille, took home the womenswear award.The Feral by Zakariah Milana received the prize for menswear designer of the year.Jewelry designer Jenny Bird got accessory designer of the year honours.Two prizes were given to emerging talents: Womenswear label Maram was honoured in the fashion design category, while 3D printed jewelry creators Daniel Christian Tang got the nod in the accessory category. The winners of the emerging talent awards will each take home $10,000 and receive professional mentorship from industry veterans.