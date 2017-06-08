Bacon grease? Cork flooring? Expert Toni Hammersley tackles readers toughest messes

Call her the clean queen.Toni Hammersley, the American homekeeping guru, has written the ultimate guide to cleaning, fittingly titled The Complete Book of Clean. Hammersley’s bible of clean covers every corner of the home from the bathroom to the office and is filled with hundreds of tips like iron clothes while they’re damp (it’s easier to get wrinkles out of cotton and linen) and how to make a simple bathroom cleanser (2 tablespoons of liquid Castile soap, 20 drops of tea tree oil and hot water).Not everyone will be as devoted to clean as Hammersley — “Every day, I find myself sweeping the floors, wiping up spills, picking up clutter, and straightening pillows on the sofa. An hour later, I do it all over again,” she admits in the book — but that’s exactly the person to consult for advice.You wrote the Star with your burning questions and Hammersley offered some guidance over the phone from Charleston, S.C. Article Continued BelowHere’s her advice for tackling sticky adhesive, greasy range hoods, moths, soap scum and cork flooring.PROBLEM: Adhesive on laminate floorA few years ago, Gale Gingrich and her husband used double-sided tape to keep a set of new slippery rugs in place on the laminate floors of her St. Lawrence Market condo. The rugs have since been removed, but the tape left a gluey residue behind.