Ban food and drink ads to fight childhood obesity, report suggests

In an effort to combat the rising tide of childhood obesity and promote healthier eating, the Heart and Stroke Foundation is calling on the federal government to pass legislation restricting food and beverage marketing to children.“Given experts’ prediction that today’s children may be the first generation to have poorer health and shorter lifespans than their parents, we need to be bold,” writes Diego Marchese, interim CEO and executive vice-president of Heart and Stroke, in the 2017 Report on the Health of Canadians released Wednesday.Obesity rates in Canadian children have tripled since 1979 — one in three kids are now overweight or obese — putting them at greater risk for developing health problems such as heart disease, stroke, high blood pressure and diabetes, the report notes. It argues that restrictions on marketing to those under 16 would protect children, support parents and level the playing field for industry. Industry’s efforts over the past decade to self-regulate, through the Canadian Children’s Food and Beverage Advertising Initiative, have been “a failure,” says the report. “As long as regulation is optional, the playing field is not even. Even if the criteria were strong, companies that comply and put children’s health first would be at a competitive disadvantage.”Article Continued BelowCalls for regulations have been made before. Heart and Stroke is part of the Stop Marketing to Kids Coalition started in 2014, which is made up of 11 non-governmental organizations, including Toronto Public Health.And Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, in his 2015 mandate letter to Minister of Health Jane Philpott, said he expects her to promote public health by “introducing new restrictions on the commercial marketing of unhealthy food and beverages to children, similar to those now in place in Quebec.”The report also highlights Quebec, which has the highest vegetable and fruit intake among Canadian children and the lowest obesity rate among those aged 6 to 11. Legislation introduced there in 1980 banned commercial ads of goods and services to kids under age 13.