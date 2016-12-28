Banff brews craft drinks scene

BANFF, ALTA.-Spice things up while visiting Park Distillery with a Sawback cocktail made with Bird’s Eye Chili Vodka and “àpres-must,” flaming cheese raclette. Over at Banff Ave. Brewing Co., sip lightly bittered but well-balanced Pond Hockey Pale Ale while devouring signature Banff Ave Blonde-battered Atlantic lobster maki rolls.The craft booze scene is taking off here, thanks to two stubblejumpers (Saskatchewanians) who grew up blocks apart in Regina without knowing each other.Matthew Hendriks, the town’s only distiller, runs the show at Park Distillery Restaurant + Bar. Kent Paterson is the head brewer at Banff Ave. Brewing Co. They work across the street from each other on Banff Ave.Related story:6 more reasons to love BanffHendriks is doing exciting things at the 18-month-old distillery, which serves campfire-style food and botanically infused cocktails.Article Continued BelowIt’s the only craft distillery in the world, Hendriks claims, that sources “glacier to glass water,” thanks to six nearby glaciers that provide water to a number of communities.“I didn’t go to school for chem or bio. I moved to Banff and became a bartender,” admits Hendriks. “They said I am the guy with the most passion about spirits that they’ve ever met.” He uses local grains to make a small-batch line of six spirits that range from Classic Vodka to Glacier Rye. Alpine Dry Gin is a standout with nine botanicals, including spruce tip foraged from outside the park.

