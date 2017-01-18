Barcelona reveals tapas with a tale

BARCELONA, SPAIN-It’s not just potatoes slathered in a spicy sauce that’s on my plate. It’s a philosophy.At least, that’s what I’m being told as I hover my fork over Casa Tejada’s fragrant version of patatas bravas, cubes of fried potatoes served with a piquant sauce. You can find the tasty staple in countless tapas bars in Spain. What makes family-owned Casa Tejada different is Bruno Alonso, 37, who served as guitarist for the defunct but briefly famous Barcelona-based rock band Don Johnsons. He’s now the day manager, bartender and voice of three generations of tapas servers at Casa Tejada.“Tapas, it is not just a way to eat, it is a social thing,” he explains, pouring a glass of red wine to complement the pa amb tomaquet, toasted bread covered in olive oil and tomato with a bit of salt and garlic. “You eat different kinds of small dishes, have a drink, talk with people at your table, at the bar, at the table next to you. This is the way.”Served hot or cold, the snacks are rooted in a culture that feeds on conversation as much as it does food. Here, I don’t need to speak Spanish. Cuisine is the common language. Bite-sized tapas, easily enjoyed and shared while swapping stories with friends, strangers or friendly waiters, are the punctuation. Article Continued Below“To make tapas, there are some rules,” says Alonso, who returns from the bar to my table with a plate of octopus. It’s cooked on the same grill the restaurant has had since his grandfather and uncle opened it more than 50 years ago. “The main ingredient must be good. You must spend money for a good, fresh octopus at the market. The chef (Francisco Marin) needs to know the perfect grill point. Then, you need quality olive oil, red pepper and sea salt.”I take a bite and it’s a succulent moment. The cosy restaurant opens fully onto the street. I listen to the motor scooters and small cars and bustling pedestrians. Barcelona’s liveliness sharpens the appetite.