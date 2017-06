BALTIMORE, Ont.Location: 7202 Northumberland Co. Rd. 18,Harwood Rd. and Rice Lake Scenic Dr.Asking price: $1,599,000Size: about 2,800 sq. ft., plus about 2,600 sq. ft. finished basementArticle Continued BelowLot: about 1.325 acres, two-car attached garage, three-car detached garage, private driveTaxes: $8,668 (2016)Bedrooms: 3 plus 1