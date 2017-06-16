Five bestselling bottles and their diehard drinkers: The Wine FindPssst. Ever wonder what the most popular bottles of wine are right now in Ontario? I do. So I drew on my industry connections to find out, then interviewed a diehard fan of each. Here’s the juicy lowdown: The five bestselling bottles (by volume sold) and a sneak peek at who’s drinking each and why. 1. 2014 Apothic Red, California (LCBO 234369 $16.95 in stores and online) 2014 Apothic Red, California (LCBO 234369 $17.15 in stores and online). (E & J Gallo) Kristi Foley, 47, works for a medical billing company as a claims agentArticle Continued Below“My favourite thing about (Apothic) is it’s just so versatile! It goes with anything. It’s easy. I’m not a wine connoisseur or anything so I don’t know what wine is supposed to go with what. But I just find this wine goes with everything and it’s so smooth. If you’re just having a glass, it’s nice; and we also have chicken with it, or shrimp, or meat. We served it at our cocktail party at Christmas and everyone liked it. It’s great!” 2. 2016 Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand (Vintages Essential 35386 $19.95 in stores only) 2016 Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand (Vintages Essential 35386 $19.95 in stores only). (Constellation Brands) Barb Goggin, 49, owner and principal instructor of the Goggin-Carroll School of Irish Dance“I was introduced to this wine by other mothers who are also dancers at the school and by my sister-in-law who has always been a religious drinker of this wine and still is. Traditionally, I’d been a Pinot Grigio drinker and never really liked Sauvignon Blanc — including other New Zealand Sauvignon Blancs. Then I tasted Kim Crawford and it was really light, really refreshing, not overly fruity or heavy — sort of like a Pinot Grigio but with a bit more body. I don’t drink red wine so I drink this with everything — steak, barbecue, pastas and chicken.”