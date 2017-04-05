Big Apple Greeter program leads visitors on exploration of Bronxs Little Italy

BRONX, N.Y.-Big Apple Greeter Dan Abatelli wants to meet at Grand Central Terminal outside the Oyster Bar & Restaurant, not because he’s hungry before our Bronx food crawl but because he wants to show off the secret “Whispering Gallery” nearby.When two people stand at diagonal arches in the unmarked archway and whisper to the wall, they can hear each other’s voices in an acoustical oddity that attracts a steady stream of people in the know.Abatelli, a retired teacher, is a volunteer Big Apple Greeter whose job is to promote the city as “friendly, inviting and manageable.”Greeters have shown more than 150,000 visitors around on free, unscripted walks in all five New York boroughs since the not-for-profit organization started in 1992.“We don’t call them tours,” Abatelli stresses. “They’re neighbourhood walks or neighbourhood explorations.”Article Continued BelowTourists go online and register when they’re coming and indicate what they’d like to see and do. The program’s 300 volunteers choose the explorations that suit their schedules and interests. Not everybody will get a match.Our afternoon starts with a subway trip from Manhattan to the Bronx. The New York Times put the South Bronx 51st on its list of 52 global hot spots to explore this year.We’re going to Arthur Ave., an Italian enclave in the Belmont neighbourhood that’s considered “more Italian than Little Italy.” (That’s a dig at Manhattan’s waning Little Italy.)