Blue tulips dont exist and it should stay that way: Day

BLUE tulips? The word “awesome” is clearly on the lips of this girl as she squats down to take a picture. But I was stunned. Absolutely stunned.It happened at this year’s Philadelphia Flower Show held in March. We both stumbled on this display and stopped simultaneously to capture the sight with our cellphones. The blooms formed part of a lavish, lovely exhibit put together by the Dutch flower-bulb folks — and I don’t know if the girl realized it, but she was witnessing a truly extraordinary sight. Because blue tulips don’t exist. At all. Anywhere. The colour blue occurs more sparsely in nature than any other hue (I think it’s the reason why blue flowers are so highly prized by gardeners) and thus far, no one has been able to hybridize a tulip which is firmly, unequivocally, quintessentially blue. Article Continued BelowBut breeders keep on trying — blue is so universally adored in the horticultural world — and some claim that they’ve actually achieved this feat with tulips. Yet the closest they’ve come are a few varieties that all fall short of the mark. Their colours are on the bluish-lilac side of the spectrum, not true blue. Even though these offerings get promoted with optimistic names like Blue Aimable, Blue Wow and Blue Diamond, I don’t think they’re fooling anyone.Experienced gardeners just know. There are no blue tulips. Period.So what was the story behind these extraordinary specimens in Philadelphia?