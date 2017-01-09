Body kindness is a positive life lesson for young daughters

Most mothers want to raise strong girls who feel good about their bodies and don’t obsess about being thin. But how? Especially around new year’s resolution time, it can seem like the entire culture is focused on dieting. Even among girls who clearly are not overweight, more than one-third report dieting, according to the National Eating Disorders Association.Rebecca Scritchfield is a Washington mother of two young girls and also a registered dietitian and nutritionist. She is the author of the new book Body Kindness: Transform Your Health from the Inside Out — and Never Say Diet Again, which teaches women how to transform their health by treating themselves with empathy. Diets, juice cleanses and punishing fitness classes are nowhere to be found in Scritchfield’s guide. Instead, it’s about listening to yourself and figuring out what you need in each moment. Do you really need to check your work email again or can you give yourself permission to go to sleep? Could you use a fun night out with friends? A hike? Your favourite dessert? Go for it.We spoke to Scritchfield about how she is passing the body kindness approach down to her daughters. Here are some ideas to try today, which obviously work with boys as well:Cook dinner with the kidsYes, it is messier and takes longer. But Scritchfield considers it “one of the best things I can do for their well-being for their life.” That’s because it models the value of eating nutritious foods prepared at home. She finds one way her kids can help out, such as counting the green beans or taking the waste tips to the compost bin. Older kids, of course, can have bigger jobs such as chopping or mixing.Article Continued BelowMake a game out of trying new foodsThe Scritchfields often do a “cheers!” with their broccoli and then everyone votes “thumbs up, thumbs down or thumbs to the side” after they taste it. Be consistent and offer fruits, veggies and other nutritious foods each day but expect the kids to go through phases of preference and put up some resistance. Your job is to not engage in “food fights” with them.Bake together

