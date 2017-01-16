Book excerpt: Sparking large-scale changes to the health-care system

In her new book, Better Now, Dr. Danielle Martin — a family doctor and vice-president of medical affairs and health system solutions at Women’s College Hospital — puts forward six ideas to improve health care in Canada. Dr. Martin, who is also founder and past chair of Canadian Doctors for Medicare, will discuss her ideas on Jan. 26 at the Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema as part of the Ramsay Talks series. In this excerpt from her book, she discusses how implementing major innovations to the health care system requires both system-level leadership and local champions.Bernadette is a friend, someone who’s known my parents since before I was born. We’ve always called her our “aunt,” even though we’re not related by blood. A number of years ago she was admitted to a Canadian hospital for surgery intended to give her a new hip and to even out the length of her legs. One of them was significantly shorter than the other, which had caused the terrible arthritis she now had in both hips. When she woke up from the operation, she did have a new hip — but she discovered that the discrepancy between her leg lengths had doubled. The surgeons had shortened the wrong side.At first they insisted she was wrong. She was given a protracted explanation about how her muscles had become tight over many years and that it would take a long time for them to relax (I think they were hoping she would relax, too). But eventually the team took responsibility for the error and apologized. She now wears very expensive custom shoes with a platform in one of them to make up for the now three-centimetre difference in her leg lengths.Wrong-sided surgery happens. This is a critical incident in a hospital, one of those things that everyone agrees should never happen, and it’s on the list of personal nightmares for every surgeon and every patient. It ranks up there with injuring an organ or a blood vessel, or causing a patient a significant infection. In a way it’s worse, because those things are known complications whereas wrong-sided surgery is a totally avoidable error.Article Continued BelowImagine that in a hospital near you, someone learns that there’s a recurring problem: too many people like Bernadette are experiencing avoidable complications of surgery. Maybe a report comes out showing high variations in the frequency of surgical errors, and your local team ranks poorly. Or perhaps a patient like Bernadette goes to the local press.The surgical team in your hospital calls a meeting, and someone reviews the literature to see what’s been shown to work in other settings to make care safer. They decide to implement an approach that has been successful in other places. The team measures the results associated with this change, tracking not just the frequency of surgical errors but also complications like bleeding and infection, rates of death, and patient satisfaction. Over time, they refine the model, and they watch their outcomes improve.This is how we’ve ended up with pockets of excellent care across the country. Teams of motivated people come together to redesign care processes because they want to do better. They start with data and a plan, try something different, measure and analyze the impact of those changes, and then continue to modify and improve. They make it a point to sustain the changes. This approach works to improve the quality of patient care.

