Build your own tiki bar, complete with rum and flaming volcano bowls

"Tiki" is one of those weird things: We know it when we see it, but few of us could come up with a working definition. That's partially because, although "tiki" takes some inspiration from the South Pacific, it was actually a made-up bar culture, invented in California immediately after the repeal of Prohibition. It was the perfect time to introduce over-the-top, super boozy drinks served in pineapples to the thirsty public, which just wanted to be distracted from its Depression-era problems for a night. Pioneering tiki bar owners (and rivals), Ernest Raymond Beaumont Gantt (a.k.a. "Donn Beach") and "Trader" Vic Bergeron, didn't stop at the drinks, either. To make the drinks go down easier, Trader Vic's and Don the Beachcomber bars helped establish a multi-faceted, full-service tiki vibe, involving furniture made from bamboo and palm fronds and kitschy ceramic drink mugs — perfect for the burgeoning surf culture in that state.Sadly, there's no Trader Vic's in Toronto anymore in which to distract us from our problems. The solution, obviously, is to build a home tiki bar, which is surprisingly easy to outfit, thanks to new arrivals at the LCBO and cocktail supply shops such as the Crafty Bartender and BYOB Toronto. By the book A lot of people think that tiki drinks are just an exercise in getting as much rum as humanly possible into a glass, then sprucing it up with fruit juice and a crazy garnish. Nothing could be further from the truth, since tiki is actually one of the most fastidious and precise genres of cocktails. For a primer on how to make a proper Mai Tai, there's no better book than this one, written by the owner of San Francisco's Smuggler's Cove, the most acclaimed tiki bar since Trader Vic's. Way more than recipes, this book is also an introduction into this drinking genre's ethos. ($40) Go-to boozeMany tiki recipes call for Demerara rum, a rich, sweet and, often, slightly funky rum that has a regional appellation (like how all champagne comes from that part of France), and, by definition, comes from the region surrounding Guyana's Demerara River, which empties into the Atlantic Ocean near Georgetown. That country's premier distillery, El Dorado, makes several expressions of Demerara rum, which we're lucky enough to have here at the LCBO. I recommend El Dorado 12-year-old since it's highly sippable in the interim while one is figuring out how to build the best tiki cocktails. ($40.15, LCBO 60608)"Anything worth doing is worth overdoing," is a motto that could certainly apply to tiki, which often lists three or four different types of rum in a single drink recipe. Aside from Demerara, which we've got covered, the common spirits are Jamaican, white, agricole and overproof. The first two are fairly straightforward: I like Appleton Estate Signature Blend ($28.45; 177808), Jamaican rum and Havana Club Anejo 3-year-old ($26.45; 337667).