Bunchberry tops list in search for Canadas national flower

Bunchberry is the winner — in a big way.This pretty native species of dogwood (Latin name: Cornus Canadensis) has come out on top in a poll to find a national flower for Canada.The online poll, organized by the Master Gardeners of Ontario, attracted votes from almost 10,000 people across the country — and the diminutive shrub with the eye-catching white flowers proved to be our overwhelming favourite.About 80 per cent of us picked Bunchberry — a savvy choice, in my view, because it’s not that rare. The challenge in this poll was to find a flower that grows in every province and territory. Also, it couldn’t have already been “taken” as a provincial or territorial emblem. But did such an adaptable flower exist — in this vast country which has so many extremes of climate?Article Continued BelowThe question prompted a lot of head-scratching after Maureen Hulbert, head of Toronto Master Gardeners, came up with the idea of a national flower search last March, to celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary. Indeed, the seeming impossibility of this task is perhaps the reason no one has ever tried to find a national flower before.Bunchberry's two rivals, the Hooded Ladies Tresses Spiranthes romanzoffiana, left, and Twinflower Linnaea borealis. (Todd Boland) Undaunted, the MGs enlisted the help of research horticulturist Todd Boland at Memorial University in Newfoundland. After much sleuthing, Boland did come up with three candidates that filled the bill. Yet the drawback with Bunchberry’s two rivals (Hooded Ladies Tresses Spiranthes romanzoffiana and Twinflower Linnaea borealis) is that they certainly look pretty in photos, but are not that common. Few of us, I think, are likely to ever come across either growing in the wild.