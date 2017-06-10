Burlington home reno harnesses girl power: How We Live

As a little girl, Jennifer Wagar was her handyman father’s constant sidekick — eager to hand him his hammer and help with jobs around the house.“I grew up in a family with two girls and friends used to tease me that I was his son!” says the 39-year-old, who runs a PR company with her husband, Andrew, 43. “My dad was very, very handy. I learned a lot of initial skills from him. It’s always been a part of me.”Wagar’s passion for DIY projects has continued to grow and she has thrown herself into the renovations of three different houses over the past five years. The latest of which she calls a “fix renovation” of the Burlington home she and Andrew share with their daughters, Mackenzie, 7, and Penelope, 6, and their dog, Ruby.The family moved from Toronto almost four years ago after purchasing the house — just a two-minute walk from Lake Ontario — for $715,000. Wagar says it had “great bones” but was stuck in the ’80s and was in desperate need of an update.Article Continued BelowTHEN: Pale hardwood dated the living room of the Burlington house that Wagar said had great bones but was stuck in the '80s. (Courtesy Jennifer & Andrew Wagar) They set a budget of $150,000 to refinish the basement and update the main floor.The to-do list included refinishing existing hardwood floors on the main and upper levels, and adding new tile floors from the foyer to the kitchen. The basement scored some new flooring throughout, a stone feature wall and an electric fireplace. New trim and doors were installed throughout both levels, the house got a full paint job and some additional pot lights were installed. On the main floor, the powder room got a complete overhaul. NOW: The living room benefitted from refinishing the hardwood floors, removing ceiling moulding and a fresh coat of paint. (Andrew Francis Wallace/TORONTO STAR) After the 3-1/2-month project was complete, the final tab came in closer to $170,000.