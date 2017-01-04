Burnt out and ready to retire early: Ellie

I’m a high-income earner resulting from decades of long hours and constant stress. My plan at 55 had been to enjoy at least 10 more years of high earnings with reduced expenses. However, I’m burnt out. My wife’s a big spender, she enjoys the good life. She’s looking forward to years more of high earnings. Article Continued BelowShe doesn’t want to hear that I’m tired of working.I want to provide, but the thought of 10 more years is exhausting. I’m becoming very resentful of my wife.

