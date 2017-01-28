Business supplier fills company newsletter with racist pro-Donald Trump opinions: Ethically Speaking

One of my suppliers puts out a company bulletin and sends it to customers. They use the newsletter to provide updates about their firm, the industry, and so on. But the CEO is a right-wing conservative and throws his political views into the newsletter i.e. supporting Donald Trump, bashing the Ontario government, etc.Recently I was troubled by an editorial stating that all terrorist attacks were “by Muslims” and arguing that Islam is not a religion, but a political ideology. I find this offensive. I was thinking of politely telling them to take me off their mailing list, but ethically, is there more I should do?There’s a very important distinction that needs to be made.Using a supply-chain newsletter to make political statements may be a bit weird, but there’s nothing wrong with doing so. Like you, I would find the stated views unsavoury. But democracy only thrives when there is freedom to support political principles, debate party policies and criticize incumbent governments. So, as long as the editorials stick to politics, I wouldn’t cancel my subscription; it’s good to know what the “other side” is saying.Article Continued BelowBut there’s a vital distinction between political discourse and statements that are racist, sexist, homophobic or discriminatory. “Donald Trump will be a great president” is a political statement. “Muslims are terrorists” is a statement of blatant religious discrimination. Both are nonsense, but the first is ethically OK. The second is not.One of the tragedies of the Trump presidency is the normalization of hate speech — i.e. “if the president can say it, so can I.” This was the point “over-rated actress” Meryl Streep made at the Golden Globe Awards. Listen: “this instinct to humiliate, when it’s modelled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody’s life, because it kind of gives permission for other people to do the same thing.”