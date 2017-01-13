Butlers pamper guests at Montego Bay resort in Jamaica

MONTEGO BAY, JAMAICA-The white gloves are out, right from the start. Flashing a smile and extending a firm handshake, I meet Matthew Houghton upon my arrival at the Sandals Royal Caribbean, and from that moment forward, this affable man in a dark, three-piece tuxedo goes about his business — that is, the business of taking care of me. He grabs my bags and we make our way to the Royal Duffy, a small, comfortable little craft that ferries us to the resort’s private island, Sandals Cay, and my over-water villa, which hovers nebulously above the blue waters near Montego Bay. Settling me in, Houghton moves about rooms with purpose, diligent and dignified, ensuring the bar is stocked and the Champagne is on ice. He then completes my hotel check-in, changes the time on an excursion for the next day, and takes my breakfast order for the morning. While I amuse myself by walking back and forth across the glass floor, checking out the marine life below, Houghton slips into the bathroom. Moments later, I hear water flowing.Butlers, yes, I’ve had a few. Growing up as an average small-town kid in southern Ontario, the closest I ever came to having hired help was watching Mr. Belvedere on Saturday nights. Now as a writer who covers luxury travel, I’ve enjoyed the pleasure of sailing and staying in a few spots that offer butler service.Article Continued BelowHere at Sandals Royal Caribbean, staying a few nights in its brand new over-water villas, I’m staffed with two of the best butlers in the business. The 1,800-square-foot, self-contained luxury bungalows are the first for the island, and they feature lavish amenities, such as private plunge pools and Grey Goose and Glenfiddich in the bar. I’m here to relax, swim, snorkel, drink single malt, and test the limits of luxury. A fairly self-sufficient traveller (and somewhat private person), it’s always been my policy to use butlers sparingly. Yet here, it’s my mission to push the envelope. The list of available services — printed on fine stationery — tells me the butlers can launder my clothes, bring me breakfast in bed, or even set up an in-villa romantic dinner.

