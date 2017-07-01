Canada 150 is about embracing the good and the bad of our history: Gallinger

I am proudly, even fiercely, Canadian. I resent those who complain about our celebration of Canada’s 150th, based on how First Nations people were treated when Europeans arrived, or residential schools, or the internment of Japanese Canadians during the Second World War, or whatever. For this weekend, can’t we put that stuff aside and celebrate what’s good about Canada?Countries are like people; we become “who we are” based not just on good things that happen, but also on hardships, screw-ups and how we respond to them.Countries have personalities, and Canada is no exception. Again like individuals, it is hard to know ourselves accurately, but friends around the world describe us as polite, liberal, welcoming, principled, courageous and diverse. They also call us, well, a tad boring. And we’re lousy tippers. So how did we become all that? Some of it is in our genes, in the richness of Indigenous blood and fibre here before Europeans arrived, augmented and diversified by the addition of Irish and Iranian, Italian and Ukranian, African, Asian and the rest. We are children of a rich genetic stew, and for the most part, we have inherited the best of these backgrounds, and found ways to leave the worst behind.Read more:Article Continued BelowCanada 150 celebrations must address injustices150th anniversary lays bare anger of Indigenous Canadians not invited to first partyBut personality is more than genetics. We are the product of shared experiences, both good and bad. We are the children of residential schools and those who worked to shut them down, a community seeking reconciliation. Our fathers fought at Vimy, and acted to isolate Japanese Canadians. Our mothers were suffragists, feminists and prohibitionists. Our churches worked for justice, and discriminated against gays and lesbians. We have welcomed immigrants, and we shamefully shut them out. We excluded Jews from our golf courses, and have a Sikh Minister of Defence. We defaced mosques and helped clean them up. We proudly unveiled a constitution that was a model of human rights but excluded French Canada, and then sought ways to work around it.