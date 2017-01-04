Canadas Alt Hotel chain sets new standards

WINNIPEG, MAN.-Don’t call Alt Hotel Winnipeg a boutique hotel, a term that’s tossed around too much but generally means small, stylish and upscale. Alt bills itself as an “alternative to conventional hotels” and is part of Groupe Germain Hôtels. Here’s what stood out when I spent two nights at its first Western property in December. Alt has six more hotels from Toronto to Halifax, with a St. John’s branch set to open this spring.The check-in: Is it a Winnipeg thing or an Alt thing? Either way, the young staff is genuinely friendly and helpful. You can’t help but pass the reception desk when you come and go and someone will always call out a greeting and, if you linger, chat you up about where you’re going and where you’ve been. Each month a different staff member gets to write an “In the Know” list for the elevator, listing favourite spots to eat, drink and visit.The lobby: Designed by Lemaymichaud Architecture Design and built at Portage Ave. and Donald St. in 2015 to be “innovative, no-frills chic,” the Alt is helping revitalize downtown’s SHED district (that’s sports, hospitality and entertainment district). The lobby offers “a living room experience” with red dragnet lounge chairs, a communal walnut/oak table, rocking chairs, sectional sofa and logs and benches. The centerpiece is Altexpo, a large wall filled with local photographer Bryan Scott’s 2,500-odd photos and a TV live streaming photos posted to Instagram with the chain’s hashtag #altexpo. There’s an area for last-minute meetings.The food: I’m all over free breakfasts and Alt has a simple but good one from 7 a.m. that revolves around pastries, cold cereal, fruit, yogurt and toast. The rest of the time you can buy snacks, wine, craft beer, cocktails, mixed drinks and hot drinks here. There’s a fridge with light meals (think Beet Happening Quinoa Salad and charcuterie boards) and snacks that range from Clean Eat Cookies to Alicja Confections Chocolates. You can get these “Altcetera Café” items delivered free to your room. The lobby connects to the Merchant Kitchen, a restaurant serving “elevated street food.”The rooms: Here’s something unique and appreciated — flat rates year-round. There are 120 guest rooms with one queen bed and spa-style shower for $149 and another 40 with two queens and spa-style shower-bath for $169. Simons, the beloved Quebec retailer, helped with the bedding, pillows, duvets and robes (which are all for sale). The modern design embraces high ceilings, Italian armchairs, artwork from Winnipeg’s Cliff Eyland, flat-screen TVs and Keurig coffee makers. The Wi-Fi is free, the bath products are Bella Bella and from my room I could see the MTS Centre, home to the Winnipeg Jets, concerts and events. There are seven meeting rooms, including “a creative lounge.”Article Continued BelowThe eco pledge: Alt’s green features start with the fact you have to put your key card in a slot when you enter and leave the room to activate the main light-switch controls. Floor-to-ceiling thermal windows in guest rooms maximize natural light, toilets have dual flush options (using three or six litres of water per flush), rooms have recycling bins, the lobby floor and main entrance use geothermal radiant heating, the hotel is smoke-free and the top of the building is painted white “to reduce heat islands.” Best of all — refillable shampoo/conditioner/soap/lotion bottles.The workout: One of these days I’ll have time to turn on my hotel TV and make time to use the fitness room, but mostly I admire these options from afar. The 7th-floor fitness room — with treadmill, spin bike, elliptical trainer, free weights, fitness balloons and weightlifting bench — is available 24/7. But here’s a clever, private option: Alt partnered with Lululemon to provide yoga mats to guests. They also filmed Virginie Duval from Dfine doing four yoga routines. Guests can go to althotels.com to watch them from their rooms.The pets: I shared an elevator with a Pomeranian puppy, but he got off at the 12th floor, which this dog-friendly hotel has reserved for well-behaved, well-trained dogs and their owners. The Alt prepares these rooms with a “dining area” carpet, water bowl, food dish and pet bed. The 12th floor, by the way, is colour-coded magenta in the “Alt Hotel mosaic.” Each floor gets its own colour, from burnt orange to wild green. Mine was azure blue.

