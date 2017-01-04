Canadas walking safari lets you encounter polar bears on their turf and terms

NORTH OF CHURCHILL, MAN.-“That’s pretty close.”When the armed guide who’s protecting you from the world’s largest land carnivore says that to a polar bear named Bob — as in “Big Old Bear” — you will stop breathing and visualize the end of your life.It takes just seconds for Bob to go from peaceful lounging to abruptly standing, sniffing the air and striding towards us, albeit with a poker face.“Jennifer, get back,” Derek Kyostia orders, motioning for me to bridge the gap between where I’m standing to photograph our group and where the group is standing to shoot Bob. “Stuart, get up,” he instructs the guy crouched for a professional shot. “Everyone get in a straight line.”Article Continued BelowA single line of seven travel writers and two guides looks like one large being to the hungry animal at the top of the Arctic food chain who’s waiting for Hudson Bay to freeze so he can hunt seals on the ice.“That’s pretty close,” Kyostia says with mounting concern as Bob continues ambling our way. “Handsome devil. Are you going to pose for us?”Nothing can prepare you for this moment.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx