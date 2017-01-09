Catherine Reitman takes maternal power back in Workin Moms

How long is too long to look at three sets of naked mom boobs onscreen? This question tormented Catherine Reitman, the creator, executive producer, star and also a writer and director of Workin’ Moms, which debuts Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 9:30 p.m. on CBC.The best comedy involves leaning into the exact place where discomfort is maximized. “I’ve seen it cut more than 75 ways,” says Reitman. “Turns out five seconds is the magical mark.” The breasts in question appear in the opening scene for the pilot of the 13-part, half-hour original comedy series. They belong to three of the lead actors in the four-woman ensemble cast, and each pair has nursed two boys in real life. “To be clear,” says Reitman, “that is six young boys breastfed by the three of us.” Article Continued BelowThey are visual punctuation in a frank discussion about the ravages of childbearing. The setting is a mother’s group circle, which happens to already be one of the most awkward situations in the world.“We made a law never to show nudity in reference to sexuality,” says Reitman. “This shot is about vulnerability. Breastfeeding takes a toll on your body. . . your spirit.“I think that’s why sitting shoulder to shoulder in a tableau shot for the opening image of our show, alongside these brave women, excited me. It was in many ways a way of taking our power back.”

