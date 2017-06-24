With Canada’s big birthday just a week away, have you decided how to celebrate? If travel is an option, and you are considering sights to see, I have a suggestion: our country’s great gardens. Sightseeing in Canada has its advantages: no need to change money, no long lineups to talk to customs officials — or risk that they will turn you away — and no limit on the amount of stuff you can buy and bring home.Finally, there are some fabulous public gardens across Canada, some that even I haven’t seen yet.The Butchart GardensThe Butchart Gardens, near Victoria, B.C., is one of the most visited gardens in Canada. Article Continued BelowLets start with the grand daddy of them all. Suffice to say that more people visit Butchart Gardens, near Victoria B.C., than all public gardens that require paid admission combined. But I don’t know that for sure. What I do know for sure is that this is the most spectacular Canadian garden that you can imagine. I went there for the first time by car when I was 15. My older brother Peter drove me. All I had to do was feed him and pitch the tent each night. I haven’t found a travel-deal quite that good since. Butchart hasn’t changed much since I saw it over 40 years ago. Then again, it has. I was there most recently two years ago and I couldn’t help but notice that the place looks like new. Management are meticulous in their maintenance of the place. There are many concerts, night illuminations, Saturday night fireworks, a new (2009) Rose Carousel and the Children’s Pavilion. Above all, there is an amazing garden that will take you a day to explore thoroughly.