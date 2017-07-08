Cheater trying to earn a second chance: Ellie

My relationship with my boyfriend of seven months was perfect, until he decided to cheat on me. He had sex with this girl after his best friend was done fooling around with her (he was also attached . . . classy boys, eh?). The next day he confessed to having sex with her because he was tempted and intoxicated.I know that’s no excuse. For two months since, he’s been spoiling me with flowers, favourite things, and even homemaking gifts of our memories together. Article Continued BelowI’m unsure if this just shows that he’s feeling guilty or actually wanting me back. I still love the guy, and he isn’t giving up, but I don’t know what to do. I respect him for telling me, but he betrayed our relationship and most of all our friendship.