Chic outdoor lights cast a glow over summer gatherings

Summer evenings are perfect for al fresco entertaining. Whether it’s a casual barbecue, a cocktail with the neighbours or a big bash, it’s nice to make the most of your outdoor space. An easy way to add to that outdoor ambiance is with accent lighting. For a relaxed look string some lights across your yard, add a tabletop or floor lantern, or, for an added decor boost, consider an outdoor chandelier. Here are nine ways to cast a warm glow over your next outdoor gathering.String lightsString lights, Rona, $34.99Article Continued BelowThese Edison-style string lights add vintage charm to your patio and look great whether your style is modern or traditional. String them across your patio using hooks fastened to a backyard fence, city rooftop or townhouse patio.Canvas Marais outdoor string lightsBring café culture to the patio with a set of lights featuring chic metal lamp shades. When strung across the patio, it sets the stage for summer gatherings. String up to 10 light strands together.Medium wooden base lanternMedium wooden base lantern, Pier 1 Imports, $79.95