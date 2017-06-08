Chills follow excursion into ATM cave in Belize

NEAR SAN IGNACIO, BELIZE-“Our Maya ancestors saw caves as a portal to the underworld, often referred to as ‘Xibalba,’ which translates to ‘the place of fear or fright.’ They believed evil spirits, demons and monsters were guarding caves and only elites, priests and their entourage were permitted to access them; commoners were not allowed to go in,” says caving tour guide Gliss Penados. And yet here I am, a mere commoner, about to descend into the underworld of Actun Tunichil Muknal, also known as the ATM cave, in western Belize. Under a blazing sun, our tour group treks through a tropical jungle, punctuated by a few river crossings before we arrive at the entrance of this massive limestone Mayan archeological site. It feels both foreboding and magical. A portal back to between 300 to 600 AD. Ancient Maya believed the rain god Chaac resided in the underworld and that gods could be both benevolent and malevolent. Offerings were made to keep the gods happy, especially Chaac, to ensure healthy maize crops. Penados says when rain was abundant, rituals were performed outside the cave, but when the Maya went through a period of drought, they headed deeper into the cave. And so we delve deeper into the cave and follow what may have been the path ancient Maya took to perform sacrificial rituals. Article Continued BelowWe take the plunge into the river that formed this cave, also known as Cave of the Stone Sepulchre. The warm, crystal-clear water initially pools around our ankles, but as we move further in, the water rises to our necks. We carefully step from rock to rock and boulder to boulder, our way illuminated only by a headlamp fastened to our helmets. Penados tells us ancient Maya used torches made out of pine wood to guide their way. While we manoeuvre our bodies over and around rock formations, at times swimming through the river, I am boggled at the thought of trying to forge through the slippery terrain while carrying torches, food offerings and utensils. “The flame from torches created shadows and the flickering would have made it appear like the shadows were moving, giving the experience a whole different feeling,” says Penados. “Don’t forget Maya used hallucinogens, which alone will give you a whole different perspective of the cave; a whole different trip than we’re having.”