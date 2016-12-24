Christmas decorations hit their heights

The beauty of the season is at its festive best.Homes are alight with special ornaments and decor in these final hours until Christmas.“This is a Christmas house,” says Margaret Grottenthaler, of her Victorian semi-detached home in Toronto’s Cabbagetown neighbourhood.“We put on some music, maybe (opera singer) Kathleen Battle, and it’s a party atmosphere when we decorate the tree. Everyone gets into the act,” she says. “I really like getting out all our ornaments. Some are lovely, handcrafted. Others are pieces of junk made out of plastic, but they reflect our children’s lives. We have all kinds of things, even a cockroach!”Christmas actually starts well before the front door of the house she shares with partner Doug Harrison and daughter Zoe — outdoor planters overflow with evergreens, including cedar and boxwood laurel.Article Continued BelowInside the home fairly pulses with colour: green walls with a stencil design, bands of coral and gold around the ceiling, stained glass and striking artwork set the stage for the family’s annual holiday decor.Every year they add to their Christmas collection. “We each get an ornament in our stocking,” says Grottenthaler.Flowers and foliage — amaryllis, dogwood, boxwood and cut flowers — add to the atmosphere where, clearly the homeowners enjoy their surroundings. “Sometimes we decorate the basement with a Turkish theme and use lots of brass,” Grottenthaler says.

