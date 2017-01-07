At obedience class, we were given a clicker. When the dog does something right, we are supposed to click it and then give a treat. I have arthritis in my hands. My co-ordination can be slow and my hands hurt. However, the trainer insists that the clicker offers special benefits. Is there an alternative that does not sacrifice results?Clicker training usually references positive reinforcement training that makes use of a small box that makes a clicking sound. The click takes on meaning because it is followed with a reward, usually food. Dogs learn to attend to the sound. Owners mark the behaviour they want to see repeated. Over time, dogs do clicked behaviours more often.While it is a fantastic tool, it isn’t a necessary component of positive reinforcement training. Many exotic animal trainers use a whistle. Some trainers use a word such as “yes.”Clickers and other tools are beneficial because they offer precision. The sounds are short and clear. Since they are novel, dogs typically only hear them when being trained. Associations formed are strong unlike phrases such as “good dog.” Casual use of such phrases waters down the association.A word is effective as a marker. Researchers from the University of Trieste, Italy compared using a clicker to using a word. The team, led by Cinzia Chiandetti tested 51 dogs, teaching them novel behaviours. Dogs were also tested to see if the behaviours stood up in a novel situation. Differences between the groups were insignificant.Article Continued BelowIt makes no sense to become married to a clicker when there are compelling reasons not to use one. Training considerations should include all factors. If clicking leads to pain or slow mechanics, it starts to negate the clarity it offers.Choose a short, precise and sacred word that stands in for the click. Spend time focusing on necessary components of good positive reinforcement training. Have a goal and a clear plan in place. Break behaviours down into small steps. Knowing what and why you are marking behaviour are factors critical to success.Our dog has learned the leave it command. We put a piece of meat on the ground and say, “Leave it.” He will not touch it until we say, “Get it.” However, if we put our supper on the table, he is still a pest. Can we get him to realize that food on the table is off limits and to stop begging?

