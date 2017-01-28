Co-living could be answer to GTA housing crunch

The watchwords for the GTA real estate markets in 2017 will be adaptation and innovation, as residents, the building industry and governments alike face the challenges of ceaseless demand, limited supply and record-high house pricing.Housing affordability has never been a more critical concern. In 2016, the average house in the GTA made more money than the average household, with detached home prices breaking the $1 million mark and ending last year at $1,016,145 — a mind-boggling 23.1-per-cent spike year over year, according to the Toronto Real Estate Board. The price of condominiums, typically considered the more affordable solution compared with detached homes, increased by more than 16 per cent year over year across the GTA.So what do people do when it becomes too expensive to buy a home, of any kind, anywhere? They rent. And renting will likely play a greater role in the GTA housing market in the years ahead.Article Continued BelowIn his recent book, The Wealthy Renter, author and research analyst Alex Avery touches on some of the key benefits of renting, including freedom of mobility.But what happens if renting also becomes too expensive? Many cities around the world have been experiencing this and they’re turning to a concept known as co-living. It’s actually a new name for an old idea. Rooming houses played a vital role in the urbanization and formation of cities in the 19th century, providing workers with accommodation via shared housing.