Coaching your way to better mental health

Each day, Antonio was slipping deeper into depression. His parents were ill, he feared being laid off from work and he was unhappy in his relationship, which he had moved to Toronto for. But when he started thinking about suicide — and at one point two years ago came “really, really close” to taking his own life — he knew he needed help.“I felt jailed, trapped,” says Antonio, who asked that his last name not be published. “I was in a very dark place.” He confided in his family doctor, who suggested he participate in the Partners Project run out of the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH). It’s a three-year study looking at the effectiveness of a mental-health coach — the first role of its kind in Canada — who calls patients with depression, anxiety and at-risk drinking, the most common mental-health problems in primary care.Adam Whisler, one of the mental-health coaches, says patient response has been largely positive.Article Continued Below“It’s been really awesome to talk to people who would otherwise be completely isolated or who are very nervous to go and speak with someone in person (about mental health),” he says. “By talking to them over the phone, it can help them drop their guard a bit and feel more comfortable.”The Partners Project, which started two years ago, is meant to bridge primary-care providers and the larger mental-heath services community.The way it works is a family physician, or nurse practitioner, refers a patient to the project. A treatment plan is designed by a psychiatrist, who supervises three specially trained mental-health coaches.