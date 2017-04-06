Come From Away makes joyful heart into stirring art: Timson

A couple of weeks ago I was sitting in a packed Broadway theatre in New York watching the utterly charming Canadian musical Come From Away.Well, “watching” must be qualified: I was crying — a lot. I was also laughing. And I was certainly humming along to some pretty great fiddle music. It was revelatory to be in the midst of Americans — at the very heart of where the terrorist attacks of 9/11 originated — to experience the show. Read more: Come From Away greeted with rave reviews in New York, as Tony Awards buzz startsArticle Continued BelowCome From Away finds joy in the darkness: reviewCome From Away cast, creators share 9/11 memoriesThis critically acclaimed musical, written by Torontonians Irene Sankoff and David Hein, about how the residents of tiny Gander, N.L., responded with love, kindness, shelter and supplies to 6,600 airline passengers and crew stranded unexpectedly for five days on their doorstep when the terrorist attacks of 9/11 grounded all commercial planes, has garnered ecstatic devotees, from its early workshops to its runs in Washington and Toronto.