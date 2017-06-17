Controversial Essure birth control device will no longer be sold in Canada

Essure, a controversial medical device used as a form of permanent birth control for women, will no longer be sold in Canada, the Star has learned. The tiny metal coils, implanted through the cervix in the Fallopian tubes as an outpatient alternative to having a woman’s tubes tied, was approved for sale in Canada in 2001 and has become the subject of thousands of complaints to North American health regulators in recent years. The Essure Permanent Birth Control System is also the subject of a potential class-action lawsuit in Canada that involves 297 women, who say they have been harmed by the device, including many who underwent hysterectomies in their 20s and 30s due to complications or to have the coils removed. Other lawsuits have been filed in the U.S., where thousands of women have filed complaints with the Food and Drug Administration. Essure is sold in Canada by Bayer Inc. Declining sales have led the company to stop selling the device, according to the company.“In light of the change in patient demand, Bayer has decided to voluntarily discontinue the sale and distribution of Essure in Canada over the next few months. This decision was taken for commercial reasons, and the favourable benefit-risk profile of Essure remains unchanged. This is not a recall of the product from the market,” Bayer said in a written statement provided to the Star this week.Article Continued BelowThe outpatient procedure was marketed as a safe and 99-per-cent effective alternative to tubal ligation, a sterilization method that involves laparoscopic surgery.Essure is still licensed for sale by Health Canada. The regulator undertook a safety review last year, and advised doctors in May 2016 that the manufacturer was required to create a new black box warning label and a patient information checklist to make sure women knew the device’s risks. An advisory from Health Canada said at the time that some patients had not been adequately informed of the risks associated with Essure, including bleeding, unintended pregnancy, chronic pain, tissue perforation, migration of the device, as well as allergy or sensitivity and immune-type reactions.