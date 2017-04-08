Craft beer taps into Prince Edward County

After a decade-long boom, the growth of wineries in Prince Edward County has hit a plateau so county businesses are focusing on another boozy beverage — beer.Since 2016, five breweries have opened in Prince Edward County and five more are under construction. There is also a cidery in the region known for its apple orchards with another coming soon. They’re all taking advantage of the area’s strong tourism infrastructure, tapping taste buds already attuned to artisanal food and drink.“There was a bit of a gold rush for vines and I think a lot of people found that it’s really not economical to grow grapes in the county,” says Chris Dinadis, co-owner of County Road Beer Company, which launched in February 2016. He moved from Toronto to Prince Edward County to start the brewery alongside his childhood friend Vicki Samaras. She wanted to diversify her winemaking operation, Hinterland Wine Company, which she opened in 2005. “Mother Nature hits us with frost damage every five years,” says Samaras.Article Continued BelowUnlike grapes, beer’s base ingredients — malted barley and hops — are less susceptible to the whims of the weather. Malted barley is shelf-stable, while hops can be refrigerated for years. Brewers typically ship in these ingredients from as far as Germany and New Zealand. But at County Road, which specializes in saisons — a rustic, refreshing pale ale style — they can still tap into Prince Edward County’s regional character, or terroir, by using its water. “It’s very alkaline because of the limestone,” says Samaras. “It makes our saisons more crisp and less creamy.” County Road Beer Co. Farmhouse Saison.