Creemore is a beer lovers dream and a taste of the small-town life

This is the first in a weekly series exploring the perfect day trips within 200 kilometres of Toronto. This week, beer lovers will find Creemore goes beyond mere suds. Mention Creemore to a co-worker or neighbour and you’re likely to start a conversation about beer. But the zero-stoplight village just south of Georgian Bay is a real place, surrounded by farmland, forest and rolling hills, its streets lined with century-old red brick mansions.It’s all very classic, quaint southern Ontario. The main street has the requisite art gallery, several cafés, a specialty food shop, a book and curiosities store. But the now-famous Creemore Springs Brewery dominates, sprawling over an entire block. A sign outside pays homage to founder John Wiggins, former Torontonian and “the man who put our village on the map.”Creemore is all very classic, quaint southern Ontario. The main street has the requisite art gallery, several cafés, a specialty food shop, a book and curiosities store. (Tannis Toohey) Article Continued BelowBehind the beerIn fact, most of Creemore itself is dominated by the brewery, the largest employer with more than 100 staff in this town of 1,300. It’s also a major sponsor of community events and groups, and the main draw for tourism outside the hiking/fly-fishing/skiing crowd. Even those activities are quietly influenced by the brewery. In 1996, original silent partner Donald Mingay donated 200 acres of land to the Nature Conservancy of Canada, with the stipulation the brewery could continue to access the nearby natural springs that give the beer its name and character even as visitors enjoy the trails and trees. And Creemore Springs — the original lager, the pilsner, the India pale lager, the German brown ale — is what’s on tap at the restaurant across the street and the pub down the road.